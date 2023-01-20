Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When and where to watch, live streaming details

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST Written By Paurush Omar
India's Shubman Gill reacts as he celebrates his double-century during the first ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad

With blazing performance from Shubhman Gill India won the 1st match against New Zealand in the 3 match ODI series. Here is when and where you can watch the upcoming ODI between the teams

As India defeated New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the series by 12 runs with a smashing 208 run score off 149 balls from Shubman Gill, the anticipation for the second India Vs New Zealand ODI has clenched the interest of cricket fans.

The second match of the three match series will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When to watch

The second ODI of the series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place on Saturday (21 January) at 1:30 pm (IST).

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Where to watch

The India vs New Zealand ODI will be broadcasted LIVE on the Star Sports Network. The game's live stream will be accessible on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Players in squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi

India vs New Zealand: Upcoming matches

India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI- 24 January (Tuesday)

India Vs New Zealand 1st T20- 27 January (Friday)

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20- 29 January (Sunday)

India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20- 1 February (Wednesday)

