India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: After suffering a shocking a record shattering defeat at the hands of visitors in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma led India would be hoping to make a comeback in a do or die encounter at the Maharashtra cricket association stadium in Pune today.
With both Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant fit for team India, captain Rohit Sharma will have a task at his hand. The big question is whether the hero from last game, Sarfaraz Khan will have to warm the bench in Pune in order to provide a chance to Shubman Gill or could the out of form KL Rahul finally be made to sit out.
Meanwhile, a bad news for New Zealand is that skipper Kane Williamson has not been declared fit ahead of the 2nd Test and Tom Latham would continue to lead the side in Pune.
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel.
New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Sarfaraz Khan will be part of Border Gavaskar Trophy, says Aakash Chopra
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Speaking ahead of the 2nd Test match in Pune, Chopra said, "In the squad, yes, in the playing XI, we don't know yet. You will need to carry enough, and it might be a larger squad anyways, it is a five-Test match series. First time in Australia, we are going to play five matches," he said.
"Sarfaraz, whenever he has played, it is just not about the last Test match, what he did against England was also commendable, so there is no reason for us to even speculate that he won't be part of the touring squad, I think it is a given he will be there," the former Indian cricketer added
India vs New Zealand Live Score: KL Rahul in great space, says India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Speaking ahead of the match in Pune, Ryan ten Doeschate said, "There is a fight for the spot (between Gill, KL and Sarfaraz). Sarfaraz was brilliant in the last game. I went to KL after the last game and asked how many balls you missed and he had not missed any. He is in good space but we will have to fit in seven players in six spots. So there is competition. There are no concerns about KL's form, he is batting well,"
India vs New Zealand Live Score: When and where to watch the match?
India vs New Zealand Live Score: The live broadcast of the match can be caught by navigating to the Sports 18 channel. Meanwhile, the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test is also being live-streamed on JioCinema app from 9:30am onwards today.