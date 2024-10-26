India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are currently batting at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, aiming to chase down a target of 359. After scoring just 146 runs in the first innings, the Indian batters will be under considerable pressure. However, as we’ve seen time and again, this new Indian side doesn't know how to quit, which means cricket fans are in for a well-fought game. Earlier on Day 3, India dismissed the remaining five New Zealand batters, wrapping up their second innings at 255, just four runs short of their first innings total. Washington Sundar was the standout bowler in New Zealand’s second innings, taking four wickets for 59 runs, while Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two wickets, and Ravindra Jadeja took three. Highest run chases by India in 4th innings Match: Venue Total India vs West Indies (1976) Port of Spain 403 India vs England (2008) Chennai 387 India vs Australia (2021) Brisbane 328 India vs West Indies Delhi 276 India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah New Zealand playing XI: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Rishabh Pant OUT on 0 India vs New Zealand Live Score: Rishabh Pant gets dismissed without adding a single run in this run chase. A mix up between Pant and Virat Kohli, leads to the left hander grudging off the field. IND need 232 runs to win and the total of 359 which looked achievable at one stage now looks like a long ask from here on.

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal OUT on 77 India vs New Zealand Live Score: A sigh of relief for Tom Latham, Yashasvi Jaiswal is finally dismissed after scoring 77 runs. Great consistency from Mitchell Santner forces Jaiswal to play at a straighter delivery and edge it straight to the slip fielder. Santner takes his first 10-fer in Test match cridcket.

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal on the move, IND 126/2 after 20.4 overs India vs New Zealand Live Score: It's just too easy for Yashasvi Jaiswal here. The left hander hits the two boundaries with ease in the Ajaz Patel over and then easily rotates the strike. Meanwhile, Kohli , on the other hand, is easily able to rotate the strike and get set of the surface because of the pressure put in on the Kiwis by Jaiswal.

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Jaiswal maintains the tempo, IND 116/2 after 19 overs India vs New Zealand Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal is continuing to maintain the tempo for India despite losing the wicket of well set Shubman Gill. The left-hander is making New Zealand's total of 359 look too small at this point. India need 243 runs to win from here.

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Kiwis on the offensive India vs New Zealand Live Score: With the wicket of Shubman Gill, the Kiwis are once again looking to attack the Indian batters. An aggressive field was set against Virat Kohli, who managed to pull a ball through mid-wicket for a boundary but the Kiwis are no longer looking to contain runs, they want to get these 8 wickets as soon as possible.

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Shubman Gill OUT on 21 India vs New Zealand Live Score: Finally, New Zealand are able to break this partnership with Mitchell Santner once again being the danger man for India. Santner bowls a delivery on the middle and leg, which straightens and leaves Gill dumbstruck. The edge from Gill's bat goes straight to slip fielder who makes no mistake.

India vs New Zealand Live Score: 50 up for Yashasvi Jaiswal India vs New Zealand Live Score: And it's half century for Yashasvi Jaiswal, the left hander gets to the landmark in just 41 deliveries. It is the fastest half century by an Indian against New Zealand in Test match cricket. At this stage, it is almost like Yashasvi breaking some record or the other every time he takes the crease.

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Live action begins India vs New Zealand Live Score: Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have returned after the lunch break at MCA stadium in Pune. Glenn Phillips will the first bowler from New Zealand. It will be interesting to see if the two Indian batters continue with the same attacking mindset after the break or look to consolidate on the start.

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal on the verge of half century India vs New Zealand Live Score: Jaiswal is currently batting on 46 off 36 balls and requires just 4 runs to get to this half-century. The left-handed batter has completely dominated the initiated phase of play, making the Kiwi bowlers change their line and make mistakes. Meanwhile, Tom Latham has started keeping defensive field sets for the two Indian batters now.

India vs New Zealand Live Score: IND 81/1 at lunch India vs New Zealand Live Score: And that's time for Lunch with India definitely back in the game. The men in blue score 81 runs in the 12 overs, setting the tone for the game, thanks to some incredible hitting ability shown by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Last over before lunch India vs New Zealand Live Score: This is going to be the last over before lunch. While Mitchell Santner is trying to look for another wicket before the break, Indian batters are trying to secure their wicket.