India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to field; Kishan, Kuldeep and Gaikwad named in XI

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: India, led by stand-in skipper Shreyas Iyer, won the toss in the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui and opted to field first.
With regular skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj having left for Wellington for the Test series, India have made multiple changes to the playing XI. Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kuldeep Yadav have all been included in the playing XI.
New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said that his team has made six changes, with multiple players leaving the camp to prepare for the Test series. India lead the five-match series 2-0 and will clinch the series with a win on Friday. The third ODI in Hamilton was washed out due to rain.
India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher.
Pacer Arshdeep Singh is introduced to the attack by India. Six runs come from the first over, with Will Young collecting a boundary off the last ball by punching between cover and point.
India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher.
Shreyas Iyer, India's stand-in skipper, has won the toss and has said that the Men in Blue will field first. With the likes of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul having left for Wellington for the Test series, India have made multiple changes for this match. Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in the India playing XI.
New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has said that there are six changes to his side.
The fourth ODI between India and New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels across English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
The match will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
Kyle Jamieson has dismissed Rohit Sharma four times in ODIs so far, and two of those have come in the ongoing ODI series alone. Will the Kiwi pacer get the better of the India batter once again today?
Rain has played a significant role in all three ODIs so far, with the third ODI even being washed out completely, with just the toss taking place.
There is good news for fans ahead of the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui, with no rain being predicted. According to Accuweather, the temperature is expected to be 22 degree Celsius when the match starts at 3 pm local time, and will likely drop to 16 degree Celsius at 10 pm local time.
Shreyas Iyer, the T20I skipper, will lead India in the last two ODIs against New Zealand, with Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj having left for Wellington to gear up for the Test series against New Zealand. The first Test will start on 19 November, four days after the fifth ODI.
The fourth ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 7.30 am IST (3 pm local time). The toss will take place at 7 am IST (2.30 pm local time).
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. India lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning the first two matches. The third ODI in Hamilton was washed out due to rain.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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