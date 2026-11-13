India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to field; Kishan, Kuldeep and Gaikwad named in XI

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: India, led by stand-in skipper Shreyas Iyer, won the toss in the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui and opted to field first.

With regular skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj having left for Wellington for the Test series, India have made multiple changes to the playing XI. Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kuldeep Yadav have all been included in the playing XI.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said that his team has made six changes, with multiple players leaving the camp to prepare for the Test series. India lead the five-match series 2-0 and will clinch the series with a win on Friday. The third ODI in Hamilton was washed out due to rain.

India vs New Zealand playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher.