India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Top five highest team totals at Eden Park as Kiwis fight to avoid series defeat

India will look to extend their dominance over New Zealand when the two sides meet in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. With the visitors having already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead, the hosts will be desperate to register their first victory and avoid a series whitewash.

The three matches so far have produced plenty of runs, with both teams displaying their batting firepower. India have demonstrated their ability to dominate opposition bowling attacks, while New Zealand will hope to make better use of their home conditions in the remaining two matches.

Eden Park has traditionally been a high-scoring venue in T20 internationals, with its relatively short boundaries providing batters with opportunities to clear the ropes.

Ahead of the fourth T20I, here is a look at the five highest team totals recorded at the Auckland ground in men's T20Is and the batters who contributed to them.

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Australia: 245/5 vs New Zealand (2018) Australia hold the record for the highest team total at Eden Park in T20 internationals. They posted 245/5 against New Zealand in February 2018, in a memorable high-scoring encounter.

After New Zealand posted 243/6, Australia completed the chase in 18.5 overs to win by five wickets. D'Arcy Short led the Australian response with 76 off 44 balls, while David Warner contributed 59 off just 24 deliveries. Glenn Maxwell added 31 off 14 balls, and Aaron Finch remained unbeaten on 36 off 14 balls.

Earlier, Martin Guptill had produced a spectacular innings of 105 off 54 deliveries, including nine sixes. Colin Munro provided excellent support with 76 off 33 balls. Despite their efforts, New Zealand finished on the losing side.

New Zealand: 243/6 vs Australia (2018) New Zealand occupy the second position after scoring 243/6 against Australia in the same match.

Guptill's 105 was the standout contribution, with Munro's 76 giving the hosts a formidable opening partnership. Ross Taylor also remained unbeaten on 17 off six deliveries.

However, Australia's aggressive batting ensured that New Zealand's total was not enough to secure victory. The match remains one of the highest-scoring T20I contests at Eden Park.

New Zealand: 226/8 vs Pakistan (2024) New Zealand registered 226/8 against Pakistan in January 2024 to occupy the third position.

Kane Williamson scored 57 off 42 deliveries, while Daryl Mitchell produced an explosive 61 off just 27 balls. Finn Allen contributed 34 off 15 deliveries, and Mark Chapman added 26 off 11 balls.

Pakistan were bowled out for 180 in 18 overs, handing New Zealand a 46-run victory. Mitchell was named Player of the Match for his decisive contribution.

Australia: 214/5 vs New Zealand (2005) In the very early days of T20Is, Australia scored 214/5 against New Zealand at Eden Park.

Ricky Ponting top-scored with an unbeaten 98 off 55 deliveries, narrowly missing out on a century. Andrew Symonds contributed 32 off 13 balls, while Michael Hussey remained unbeaten on 31 off 15 deliveries.

New Zealand managed 170 before being bowled out in 20 overs. Scott Styris scored 66, while Brendon McCullum contributed 36. Australia won the inaugural men's T20 international by 44 runs.

England: 214/7 vs New Zealand (2013) England amassed a total of 214/7 against New Zealand in February 2013.

Eoin Morgan top-scored with 46 off 26 deliveries, while Luke Wright smashed 42 off just 20 balls. Jonny Bairstow contributed 38 off 22 deliveries, and Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 32 off 16 balls.