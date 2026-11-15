India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Score: Kiwis win toss and opt to field first; Yash Thakur makes ODI debut for visitors

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and opted to field against India in the fifth and final ODI in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Both teams have made multiple changes to the playing XIs.
With Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson having been released from the ODI squad for the Test series, Jacob Duffy returns to the Kiwis' playing XI. For India, meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj gets a game, whereas pacer Yash Thakur makes his ODI debut.
India, who currently lead the series 2-1, are looking to clinch the series. A win on Sunday will help India clinch the series, whereas a loss will see the Black Caps level the series 2-2.
India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur.
New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert(w), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.
India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur.
New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert(w), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.
New Zealand have won the toss and skipper Mitchell Santner says his team will field first. Both Matt Henry and Kylie Jamieson won't play this match as they have been released from the squad ahead of the Test series. Jacob Duffy is back in the playing XI as a result.
For India, Mohammed Siraj gets a game, whereas pacer Yash Thakur is making his ODI debut.
India and New Zealand have locked horns in 127 ODIs till date. India have won 64 matches whereas New Zealand have clinched 53 wins. One match has ended in a tie whereas eight others have ended in no-results.
India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.
India pacer Gurnoor Brar was added to the Test squad ahead of the upcoming two-match series against New Zealand, and hence won't play the fifth ODI today. This came after Kuldeep Yadav was released from the Test squad in order to play domestic cricket in India.
The fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network across multiple regional channels apart from English. The match will also be broadcast on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
New Zealand defeated India by 244 runs in the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui. India won the toss and opted to field. However, Will Young stole the show as the Kiwi opener's knock of 125 led the hosts to 333.
In their reply7, India endured a forgettable batting display as they were bowled out for 89 in 26.4 overs. Despite the loss, India still lead the series 2-1.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fifth and final ODI between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 am IST (3 pm local time) with the toss at 7 am IST (2.30 pm local time). Stay tuned for more updates.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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