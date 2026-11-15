India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Score: Kiwis win toss and opt to field first; Yash Thakur makes ODI debut for visitors

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and opted to field against India in the fifth and final ODI in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Both teams have made multiple changes to the playing XIs.

With Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson having been released from the ODI squad for the Test series, Jacob Duffy returns to the Kiwis' playing XI. For India, meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj gets a game, whereas pacer Yash Thakur makes his ODI debut.

India, who currently lead the series 2-1, are looking to clinch the series. A win on Sunday will help India clinch the series, whereas a loss will see the Black Caps level the series 2-2.

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur.

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert(w), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.