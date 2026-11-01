India vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan Shreyas Iyer revive IND (111/2) after Adam Milne's early strikes

Mitchell Santner: [On opting to bowl first] I just assumed I was going to lose the toss. We'll have a bowl. Yeah I think obviously a new pitch - looks all right. Usually plays pretty good here. Might be a little bit of dew later on I think. [On the challenge of playing at Seddon Park's relatively small dimensions] Yeah, I mean it's a challenge obviously the small grounds in New Zealand. You have to adapt quickly. You got to be, I guess, smart with the way you operate. I guess the dimensions change kind of, you know, around the country. So traditionally here they might, you know, if there's a little bit of bounce like Eden Park, it'd be quite nice. I guess the plans are similar. And if it's flat we're going to have to adapt. [On New Zealand's comeback in the series and their plans for the final T20I] Yeah, I think obviously with the bat we've been good this whole series. And then with the ball, we just adjusted our plans a little bit. There was obviously a little bit more on the wicket the other night, which was nice for the seamers. So I guess if it's something similar again, it usually can get a bit of bounce here at Seddon Park, so hopefully. [On the team changes] We got one change. Tickner's back and Matt Fisher misses out.