India vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan Shreyas Iyer revive IND (111/2) after Adam Milne's early strikes

India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team match scorecard: India have been sent to bat first for the first time in this T20I series after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl in Hamilton on Sunday. India are leading the series 3-1.
For India, the visitors have made two changes, bringing in Varun Chakaravarthy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar replacing Mayank Yadav and Axar Patel. New Zealand too made one change, bringing in Blair Tickner in place of Matt Fisher.
Fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand fifth T20I on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. The match will be telecast on multiple channels, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the Sony LIV app and website.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
BANG, BANG, BANG!!! Shreyas Iyer gets into the act with 6, 6, 4 in the first three balls of the 10th over from Michael Bracwell. In fact, the first six went out of the ground at long-on. Ishan Kishan sends another out of the ground and finishes the over with a four. 6, 4, 6, 1, 6, 4 - India take 27 runs from the over as 100 comes up. IND 111/2 (10)
Fifty for Ishan Kishan!! The pocket dynamo is back in his form with a fifty, his first in this tour. Kishan gets to his fifty with a massive six off Mitchell Santner. In the process, Kishan also completes 2000 T20I runs for India. After Abhishek Sharma (1024) and Suryakumar Yadav (1164), Kishan (1345) becomes third-fastest Indian to reach 2000 runs.
OUTTT!!!! Mitchell Santner comes into the attack and strikes straightaway. Ishan Kishan lofts it for a biggie. Finn Allen, who is under the ball at long-on, jumps to take the catch with both hands. He lobs the ball inside, and returns to complete the catch. But was his right foot outside the fence while doing so? TV replays show, Allen's right foot outside the ground with the ball still in his touch. Its a six as Kishan survives. IND 61/2 (7)
WHOOAA!!!! Blair Tickner is introduced into the attack and Ishan Kishan sends him for a maximum on the very first ball of the fifth over. Bowling round the wicket, Tickner bangs it short, only for Kishan to slash it away over third man for a six. Fifty comes up for India. IND 50/2 (6)
BANGGG!!!!! Shreyas Iyer welcomes Nathan Smith with an effortless six over deep backward square-leg. Smith bowls fuller length down the leg and Iyer wastes no time in sending the ball over the rope. Four more to Ishan Kishan. Smith bowls full outside off and Kishan hammers it down the ground. Four more for Iyer as India take 16 runs from the over. IND 37/2 (5)
OUTTTT!!!! India are in deep trouble. After Abhishek Sharma in the first over, Adam Milne has struck once again. Sanju Samson walks back after a thick leading edge goes straight at the hands of Michael Bracewell at extra cover. Shreyas Iyer joins Ishan Kishan in the middle. IND 19/2 (3.1)
Ishan Kishan is the batter at No.3 for India, and he gets off the mark with a maximum. It was a short of length wide outside off delivery from Duffy, and Kishan slams this aggressively over sweeper cover for a maximum.
India 18/1 (2.5 overs)
OUT! India suffer an early blow as Adam Milne removes Abhishek Sharma for just one run. It was pitched up on a lengt from Milne, and Abhishek went for the lofted shot, only to find Daryl Mitchell with the catch at mid-on.
India 5/1 after 2 overs
With the national anthems done, it is now time for LIVE action as Jacob Duffy is introduced by New Zealand to bowl the first over. Sanju Samson faces the first ball of the match with Abhishek Sharma at the other end.
Time for National Anthems as the players walk out in the middle. India will go first, followed by New Zealand.
Today is a special day for Indian captain Shreyas Iyer. On this day in 2017, Iyer made his T20I debut against New Zealand in Delhi. In that match, India posted a then-mammoth 202/3, but Iyer didn't get a chance to bat. Shikhar Dhawan scored an 80 in that game. In reply, New Zealand managed just 149/8.
Regarding the outside noise on his team selections, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said that his job is not to make everyone happy. “First of all my job is not to make everyone happy. My job is to take the right decisions, not the popular decisions. And that is what I'm there for. I think sometimes in today's day and age with so much of social media and all that chatter, what happens on the outside,” he said.
According to CricViz stats, Glenn Phillips has been in outstanding form, scoring 276 runs in four matches in the ongoing series. Among New Zealand batters, only Mark Chapman has scored more runs in a five-match bilateral T20I series, with 290 runs against Pakistan in 2023. The overall record belongs to England's Phil Salt, who scored 331 runs in five matches against West Indies in 2023. Phillips is now just 56 runs away from surpassing Salt's tally and creating a new record for the most runs in a five-match bilateral T20I series.
Its chilly in Hamilton. It's currently 16 degrees and will go down to single digits as the match progresses. The pitch looks belter for batting. There will be some swing with the new ball, but the bowlers will have a tough time in the game.
Shreyas Iyer: [On batting first in the final T20I] Yeah, I mean it's a great occasion to come here, especially in this historical ground. And we were looking to bat as well. Absolutely, we wanted to test ourselves batting first, you know, all the four games we chased. So want to have a feel of how the wicket will play in the first innings. [On India's plans after the defeat in Auckland] In Auckland the dimensions were different. Bowlers had a little bit of different plans against certain batsmen. But also credit where it's due. Phillips, he played exceptional knock. But it's important that we go by instincts and see to it that we bowl according to the plan and also what the wicket requires. [On the team changes and Varun's opportunity] We've got two changes. Varun comes in and Bhuvi comes in. Yes, absolutely. He's been waiting for his opportunity and today I feel that even in the huddle, he gave us a beautiful speech. So he's pumped up and he's looking forward for this contest.
Mitchell Santner: [On opting to bowl first] I just assumed I was going to lose the toss. We'll have a bowl. Yeah I think obviously a new pitch - looks all right. Usually plays pretty good here. Might be a little bit of dew later on I think. [On the challenge of playing at Seddon Park's relatively small dimensions] Yeah, I mean it's a challenge obviously the small grounds in New Zealand. You have to adapt quickly. You got to be, I guess, smart with the way you operate. I guess the dimensions change kind of, you know, around the country. So traditionally here they might, you know, if there's a little bit of bounce like Eden Park, it'd be quite nice. I guess the plans are similar. And if it's flat we're going to have to adapt. [On New Zealand's comeback in the series and their plans for the final T20I] Yeah, I think obviously with the bat we've been good this whole series. And then with the ball, we just adjusted our plans a little bit. There was obviously a little bit more on the wicket the other night, which was nice for the seamers. So I guess if it's something similar again, it usually can get a bit of bounce here at Seddon Park, so hopefully. [On the team changes] We got one change. Tickner's back and Matt Fisher misses out.
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has won the toss and opted to field first against India. This is the first time India will be batting first in this series. India have got two changes. Mayank Yadav and Axar Patel make way for Varun Chakaravarthy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand fifth T20I on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. The match will be telecast on multiple channels, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the Sony LIV app and website.
For India, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played just two games in the series at the expense of injured Ishan Kishan. With Kishan replacing Sooryavanshi in the 4th game, it remains to be seen if the 15-year-old is brought back in the final game, resting either Sanju Samson or Abhishek Sharma, especially in a dead rubber.
India are coming into this match on the back of a 3-1 series lead. With their bowlers lacking sharpness, Indian batters rose up to the occasion to win the first three games. However, it was a Glenn Phillips masterclass that blew India away in the fourth game.