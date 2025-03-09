The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final is going on between India and New Zealand. Check LIVE highlights here. Catch the biggest moments of the game so far.

New Zealand win toss New Zealand won the toss, and Mitchell Santner chose to bat first. He confirmed Matt Henry’s absence due to a shoulder injury, with Nathan Smith replacing him. India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, was unfazed by the toss result and said he was comfortable chasing. He also confirmed that India remained unchanged from their semifinal win over Australia.

16 off Hardik’s over Rachin Ravindra settled into his rhythm, driving the next ball through point for four. After a wide bouncer from Hardik Pandya, he pulled the extra delivery for another boundary. New Zealand scored 16 runs in the over.

Shami drops catch Mohammed Shami missed a sharp catch off his own bowling after Rachin Ravindra misjudged a drive. The ball flicked off Shami’s fingertips and went for a single. His hands obstructed his view. A brief delay followed as Shami called for the physio to check his left hand.

Rachin Ravindra survives India thought they had a breakthrough when Rachin Ravindra lost balance while attempting a sweep and was caught down the leg side. The umpire gave him out, but Ravindra immediately reviewed. Third umpire Joel Wilson found no contact with the ball, overturning the decision. The delivery was also ruled a wide.

Shreyas Iyer drops catch Rachin Ravindra got another lifeline. He attempted a slog-sweep, but the ball took a top edge and went high towards deep mid-wicket. Shreyas Iyer ran along the boundary but misjudged the catch and failed to hold on.

Varun Chakravarthy strikes Varun Chakravarthy took the wicket of Will Young with a well-drifted leg-spinner. The umpire raised his finger for an LBW. After a brief discussion with Rachin Ravindra, Young chose not to review.

Rachin Ravindra gets out Kuldeep Yadav struck on his first ball, dismissing Rachin Ravindra right after the powerplay. Ravindra misread Kuldeep’s wrong one, played back, and the ball hit his pad before crashing into the stumps.

Kuldeep Yadav strikes again Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Kane Williamson, delivering a crucial breakthrough for India. Williamson, attempting a flick, chipped an easy catch back to the bowler as he played the shot too early.

India lose review India thought they had a fourth wicket as Ravindra Jadeja beat Latham’s inside edge. Given not out, the Men in Blue reviewed even though KL Rahul suggested it was high. Yes, the ball was bouncing over. KL Rahul predicted correctly, and India lost a review.

Jadeja strikes Tom Latham missed a sweep shot, and the ball hit him plumb in front. Jadeja’s delivery, on target, trapped him LBW. New Zealand reviewed it and lost it.

Daryl Mitchell gets dropped Daryl Mitchell survived as Rohit Sharma couldn’t hold a tough one-handed catch off Axar Patel’s short ball. Instead, the batters took two runs, missing a crucial wicket opportunity.

Shubman Gill drops catch Shubman Gill dropped a tough catch at deep square as he dived left for Glenn Phillips’ pull shot. He got both hands on it, but the ball slipped out on impact.

Glenn Phillips goes Glenn Phillips misjudged Varun Chakravarthy’s full, straight delivery, playing off the back foot. The ball skidded through to hit the stumps, breaking New Zealand’s rebuilding effort.