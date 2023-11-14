India vs New Zealand: ‘Bowling second will…’: Sunil Gavaskar's advice to Indian side ahead of World Cup semifinal clash
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will face Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first semifinal of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on November 15.
If the Indian team wins the toss, it should bowl second as setting up a target will put pressure on New Zealand, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar said on November 14, a day ahead of the high-stake semifinal clash of ICC World Cup 2023 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
