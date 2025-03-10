Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with an excellent half-century as a resolute India held their nerve to win an unprecedented third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday in Dubai.

Bowling first after Rohit lost his 12th straight toss, India's spinners restricted New Zealand to 251/7 in the allotted 50 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) making significant contributions with the ball.

India completed the chase of 252 with six balls to spare after Rohit Sharma (76 off 83 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62 balls) shone with the bat. India won the trophy without losing a match, reflecting their dominance. India's previous title triumphs in the tournament came in 2002 and 2013. No other team has won the event thrice.

Rohit Sharma's 12th consecutive toss loss Rohit Sharma lost his 12th consecutive toss in international cricket as Indian captain. India the process, Rohit Sharma tied with legendary Brian Lara for most tosses lost as skipper in international cricket.

India's fielding woes India's fielding has been sloppy in the Champions Trophy 2025, especially in the final against New Zealand. On Sunday, India dropped as many as four catches with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami giving reprieves to the opposition batters.

New Zealand's rescue act New Zealand were in a spot of bother when they lost Rachin Ravindra, Will Young and Kane Williamson in quick successions inside the 13th over. However fifties from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53 not out) lifted the Kiwis as the 2000 champions managed 251/7 in 50 overs.

Spinners do the job for India Indian spinners once again rose to the occasion with five wickets as the Indian bowlers used the conditions to full use. If Kuldeep Yadav sent Rachin Ravindra and Kane Willianson packing, Varun Chakaravarthy drew first blood with Will Young's wicket before scalping the dangerous Glenn Phillips. Ravindra Jadeja got the better of Tom Latham.

Kane Williamson's injury Kane Williamson did not come to the field in the second innings of the Champions Trophy 2025 final against India due to a quad strain sustained while batting. Mark Chapman took his place in the field.

Rohit Sharma's return to form Rohut Sharma returned to form when it mattered the most. Coming after a century against Engand in ODIs at home, Rohit Sharma had starts but failed to convert those into big innings. His scores in the first four games read 41, 20, 15 and 28. On Sunday, chasing 252 runs to win, the Indian captain laid the platform at the top of the order with a 83-ball 76, including seven fours and three sixes. He also forged a hundred-plus stand for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill.

Shreyas Iyer - best No.4 in ODIs Shreyas Iyer once again proved why he the best No.4 India has got in the last few years. Having bailed India out in the previous games in the competition, the right-hander once again served to be the backbone of the Indian batting line-up in the final. With Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill going back in the hut in quick successions, Shreyas Iyer stabilised the Indian chase with a 62-run stand with Axar Patel for the fourth wicket. However, he missed a well-deserved fifty by two runs.