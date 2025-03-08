India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 FINAL Match: Date, time, online streaming and details to watch IND vs NZ

India and New Zealand will take on each other for one last time in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 when both teams meet in the final on March 9 in Dubai. While India are unbeaten in the tournament so far, New Zealand's only loss came against the Men in Blue in group stages.

This is also the second time India and New Zealand are playing in an ICC Champions Trophy final. The last time these two teams played against each other in a Champions Trophy final was in 2000. New Zealand won that game by four wickets.

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final match details The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (March 9). The IND vs NZ clash starts at 2:30 PM IST with the coin toss taking place 30 minutes prior.

India vs New Zealand predicted playing XIs India: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head India enjoy a 61-50 head-to-head record against New Zealand in ODIs. Seven games ended in no result while one finished in a tie. The last time both these teams met was during the group A fixture which India won by 44 runs. In Champions Trophy, India and New Zealand share a 1-1 head-to-head record. The first time India and New Zealand faced each other in Champions Trophy during the final of 2000 edition.

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final live streaming details JioStar has the exclusive rights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand final will be available on JioStar on app and website on a subscription basis.

How to watch India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final on TV Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 1 Hindi, Sports18 1 Hindi HD, Sports18 3 Tamil, Sports18 2 Telugu, Star Sports First Kannada and Star Sports 3 will live telecast the India vs New Zealand final in India.

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final live streaming by country Pakistan - PTV and Ten Sports, live streaming on Myco and Tamasha app

UAE and MENA - CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, live streaming on STARZPLAY

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada - WillowTV, live streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app

Caribbean - ESPNCaribbean on TV, live streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia - PrimeVideo with coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories - SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan - ATN

Sri Lanka - Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa