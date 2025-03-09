Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India aim for third title, Kiwis eye second trophy in Dubai

1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2025, 06:45 AM IST
Koushik Paul

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India are unbeaten in the tournament so far while New Zealand's only loss came against the Men in Blue. The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final starts on 2:30 PM IST. 

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India's Virat Kohli arrives for a practice session in Dubai. (ANI)

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: After an action-packed 18 days, India and New Zealand will take the field for one last time in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India are so far the unbeaten side in the tournament while New Zealand's only loss came against the Men in Blue in the group stages. 

Notably, this is the second time India and New Zealand are facing each other in the final of the Champions Trophy. The last time India and New Zealand faced each other in the Knockouts tournament in Kenya in 2000, the latter won by four wickets. 

India vs New Zealand likely playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head

India enjoy a 61-50 head-to-head record against New Zealand in ODIs. Seven games ended in no result while one finished in a tie. The last time both these teams met was during the group A fixture which India won by 44 runs. In Champions Trophy, India and New Zealand share a 1-1 head-to-head record.  

09 Mar 2025, 06:45:53 AM IST

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Mitchell Santner gives update on Matt Henry's fitness

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Santner said, "Yeah, so we'll be going across the road and training after this. And Matt's going to have a bowl just to see how he is. Yeah, and then I guess we'll make a call after that,"

09 Mar 2025, 06:27:38 AM IST

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Rohit and Virat are all time one-day greats

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Gill said, "Sir, I think this is the best batting lineup that I have been part of personally. Rohit and Virat I think are all-time one-day greats in the world. Rohit is one of the best openers in white ball. And Virat is one of the best ODI batsmen ever,"

09 Mar 2025, 06:00:08 AM IST

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: India, New Zealand's road to final

India are unbeaten in the tournament on their road to the final. The Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia to advance to the final. New Zealand, on the other hand, defeated Pakistan, Bangladesh, lost to India before beating South Africa to qualify for the final. 

09 Mar 2025, 06:00:08 AM IST

IND VS NZ Final LIVE SCORE: Hello

Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand for one last time in the Champions Trophy in Dubai.  

