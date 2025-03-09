IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: After an action-packed 18 days, India and New Zealand will take the field for one last time in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India are so far the unbeaten side in the tournament while New Zealand's only loss came against the Men in Blue in the group stages.

Notably, this is the second time India and New Zealand are facing each other in the final of the Champions Trophy. The last time India and New Zealand faced each other in the Knockouts tournament in Kenya in 2000, the latter won by four wickets.

India vs New Zealand likely playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head

India enjoy a 61-50 head-to-head record against New Zealand in ODIs. Seven games ended in no result while one finished in a tie. The last time both these teams met was during the group A fixture which India won by 44 runs. In Champions Trophy, India and New Zealand share a 1-1 head-to-head record.

