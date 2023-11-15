Superstar Rajinikanth and former footballer David Beckham among the high-profile guests expected to attend India vs New Zealand semi-final clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The mouth-watering semi-final clash between India and New Zealand is set to take place today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Mumbai mega-event is expected to be attended by a host of celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth, footballer David Beckham, industrialist Nita Ambani and many more.

Superstar Rajinikanth left for Mumbai from the Chennai airport on Tuesday to watch the World Cup semi-final, ANI reported.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Mumbai, Rajinikanth said, "I am going to see the match,"

Former English Footballer David Beckham is also likely to witness the mega encounter at the Wankhede stadium today, several media reports noted. Beckham who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is currently in India to advocate for child rights and gender equality, reported PTI.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and UNICEF have come together to empower women and girls while promoting inclusion and gender equality through cricket, ANI reported.

Other key personalities expected to cheer on their favourite teams from the VVIP lounge include actors Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Pandya was part of the Indian squad for the ongoing World Cup and even played in the early matches before being ruled out of the tournament after injuring his ankle in the match against Bangladesh.

India aim for 3rd World Cup Title: India will be looking to defeat familiar foe New Zealand in Mumbai and become the first team to qualify for the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Rohit's India are the highest ranked side in the ICC World Cup points table with 9 wins from their 9 matches so far. However, the Indian team management will be cautious as the Men in Blue were also the highest-ranked side in the 2019 tournament when they lost to the Kiwis by 18 runs in the semi-finals.

This Indian side have been the standout team of the tournament and look balanced in all departments. The Indian pace attack of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj has been the envy of all teams in the tournament, while the spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja - have been able to dismantle the opposition in the middle overs with a mix of defensive and attacking bowling.

