India vs New Zealand: ‘Feared about Shubman Gill,’ Kapil Dev uses Sachin Tendulkar analogy ahead of World Cup semi-final
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill surpassed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the number 1 in the One Day International (ODI) cricket. The 24-year-old Indian opener has been great in every format of the game this year and never misses out on showing his brilliant techniques. But, ahead of the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-finals, former Indian skipper Kapil Dev expressed his fears about Shubman Gill and has used the Sachin Tendulkar analogy for the same.