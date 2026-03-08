India vs New Zealand final: Check Ahmedabad weather prediction today | T20 World Cup 2026

The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will start at 7 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Let’s check out the weather forecast.

The sky is expected to remain clear throughout the evening. That’s good news for players, spectators and broadcasters.

Advertisement

At the start of the match, around 7 PM, the temperature is likely to be around 37°C. This means the players will start the game in fairly hot conditions even though the sun will have set.

However, the temperature is expected to drop gradually as the night progresses. By 8 PM, it may fall to around 35°C, according to AccuWeather. By 9 PM, it could reach about 33°C.

Later in the night, the temperature may drop to 30-31°C, making conditions slightly more comfortable for players.

One important positive factor is that there is almost no chance of rain. The forecast shows 0% precipitation throughout the day and evening. This means the final is highly likely to proceed without any weather interruptions.

Advertisement

Wind conditions also appear calm. Wind speeds are expected to remain between 7 and 9 km/h. This should not significantly affect bowling, batting or fielding.

However, the air quality is marked as “Unhealthy”, which may cause mild discomfort for players and spectators. Another factor that could influence the match is dew.

As temperatures drop later in the evening, dew may form on the ground. It often makes the ball slippery and slightly favours the team batting second.

T20I matches in Ahmedabad The last 10 T20 International matches played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad show a few clear patterns. The venue has often produced decisive outcomes rather than very close finishes.

India also have a solid record in Ahmedabad. They defeated the Netherlands by 17 runs and beat South Africa by 30 runs in December 2025. In earlier matches, India secured a win against England by 36 runs in 2021 and sealed a massive 168-run victory against New Zealand in 2023.

Advertisement

Ahmedabad typically produces large victory margins. Many of the last 10 T20I matches ended with big differences. Ahmedabad appears to favour teams that bat first.

Only 2 out of the last 10 T20I cricket matches were won by teams batting second. Both matches were part of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Even in those matches, the teams won big. On 26 February, South Africa defeated West Indies by 9 wickets. Before that, New Zealand beat South Africa by 7 wickets on 14 February.

While 1 match (between Afghanistan and South Africa) ended in a tie, 7 matches were won by the teams batting first.

India lost the last T20 match at this venue. South Africa outplayed the Men in Blue and won the match by 76 runs. The India-England match in March 2021 was rather close, with the hosts winning by 8 runs.

Advertisement

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.