India vs New Zealand: Glenn Phillips’ acrobatic stunner stuns Shubman Gill in Champions Trophy 2025 final - watch video

Glenn Phillips once again pulled off a stunning flying catch to stun Shubman Gill during India's chase in the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday. The incident took place on the fourth ball of the 19th over while India were chasing 252 runs to lift their third Champions Trophy title.

With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill beltering the New Zealand bowlers, New Zealand something special to be back in the game. That's when Glenn Phillips came out of nowhere with a flying catch.

Advertisement

Reacting to a flighted delivery from Mitchell Santner, Shubman Gill went on the backfoot to drive over covers. As the ball was speeding away towards the boundary, Glenn Phillips leaped and dived to his right, to luck a blinder with one hand, leaving Shubman stunned.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips had done a similar thing against India during their Group A fixture. That day, it was Virat Kohli's catch. The former India captain, seeing a widish delivery, tried to cut, which went to the right of Glenn Phillips. The Kiwi all-rounder reacted within 0.62 seconds to dive to his right with his outstretched hand and completed the catch.

Advertisement

India need 252 runs to lift title Chasing 252 runs to win, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start with a 105-run stand. While Rohit Sharma played the aggressor, Shubman played the second fiddle.

Earlier, India were set a target of 252 by New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. Opting to bat, New Zealand were restricted to 251 for 7 with the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners, producing a clinical performance in the summit clash.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 63 from 101 balls, while Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips contributed 53 not out, 37 and 34 respectively. For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets apiece while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami got one each.