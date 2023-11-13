India vs New Zealand: Here's how toss can become ‘deciding’ factor at ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals: The pitch conditions of Wankhede offer a clear edge to the side which chooses to bat first while chasing seems to be tricky under lights
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals: The world of cricket is ready for another action-packed thriller as India again faces New Zealand in a World Cup knockout match. You don't need to be a cricket pundit to say that watching India vs New Zealand knockout matches is not for the faint-hearted. More than a billion fans remember Martin Guptill's amazing throw which dismissed MS Dhoni and dashed India's chances to win the 2019 World Cup semi-finals. India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final is scheduled at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- the stadium where India conquered the world in 2011.