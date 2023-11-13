India vs New Zealand: How did last 5 World Cup clashes between both teams play out?
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final: Looking at the great form of the two teams, the India vs New Zealand semi-final promises to offer a thriller-packed game that can naturally go till the final ball
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final: After destroying all nine opponents in the World Cup 2023 so far, India is going to face New Zealand in the first semi-final on 15 November at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Looking at the great form of the two teams, the India vs New Zealand semi-final promises to offer a thriller-packed game that can naturally go till the final ball.