India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final: After destroying all nine opponents in the World Cup 2023 so far, India is going to face New Zealand in the first semi-final on 15 November at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Looking at the great form of the two teams, the India vs New Zealand semi-final promises to offer a thriller-packed game that can naturally go till the final ball. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When it comes to tournaments like the ICC World Cup 2023, the numbers are stacked against India as New Zealand has dominated the game in the tournament. In fact, apart from the current edition, the last World Cup win we managed against the Kiwis was in the 2003 World Cup, but one fact to be noted here is that we didn't play against them in 2007, 2011, or even the 2015 World Cup.

India vs New Zealand: Last 5 World Cup clashes 1. ICC World Cup 2023: India entered the ground of Dharamshala with the whole baggage of Kiwi's dominance, but successfully managed to shed the baggage and defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets. Virat Kohli played a wonderful innings of 95 runs while Mohammed Shami delivered a ferocious spell of 5/54. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals: Every Indian cricket fan knows that feeling when MS Dhoni got run out and that was India's last hope to win that semi-final against New Zealand. The Kiwis won the match with 18 runs and faced England in one of the most exciting World Cup finals of all time.

3. ICC World Cup 2003: India's dangerous pace Zaheer Khan bowled a beautiful spell of 4/42 as India defeated New Zealand in an ICC World Cup 2003 match. That was a low-scoring thriller as New Zealand was all out on a score of 146 and India also lost legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag early while chasing.

4. ICC World Cup 1999: Matt Horne and Roger Twose played wonderfully during the Super 8 match of the ICC World Cup 1999 against India to take New Zealand to a victory by 5 wickets. No Indian batter could do very well in that match apart from Ajay Jadeja, who played a magnificent innings of 76 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. ICC World Cup 1992: Despite Sachin Tendulkar's terrific 84 runs against New Zealand, the Kiwis defeated India by 4 wickets Mark John Greatbatch punished Indian bowlers to take the game home. India's Manoj Prabhakar was the only successful bowler in that match as he clinched 3 wickets.

