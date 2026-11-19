India's bid to reach the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final faces a significant test when Shubman Gill's side takes on New Zealand in a two-match series that got underway in Wellington on Thursday.

With their campaign already under pressure, the New Zealand series could have a considerable bearing on India's chances of reaching the final at The Oval in June next year.

India enter the series fourth in the WTC 2025-27 standings, with 68 points and a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52 from 11 Tests. New Zealand, meanwhile, occupy the top spot with 52 points and a PCT of 72.22 from six matches. South Africa (71.43, second place) and Australia (69.23, third place) complete the top three.

Only the top two teams qualify for the WTC final, scheduled for June 2027. India's position leaves little room for further slip-ups, particularly after their 0-2 home series defeat against South Africa earlier in the cycle.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli repeats unwanted record after his dismissal in 5th ODI

Why New Zealand series is crucial India face an uphill task in the two-match Test series against New Zealand. After this series, the next Test series India will play will be against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. That will be a five-match affair, thus giving India plenty of opportunities to make up for the points lost.

Should India win each of the remaining seven Tests, that will take their PCT to 70.37, if they don’t lose any over-rate points. Six wins and a draw will take Shubman Gill and Co to a PCT of 66.67, whereas six wins and a loss will take India to a PCT of 64.81. However, this would depend on the outcomes of Australia's and New Zealand’s PCTs.

If India lose all of their remaining seven matches, they will be eliminated from WTC final contention with a PCT of 31.48. A 0-2 series defeat to New Zealand would bring India’s PCT to well below 50, to 43.59 to be exact.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Henry Nicholls enters unique list after scoring ton in first Test

And even if India thump Australia 5-0 at home early next year, Gill and Co will only have a PCT of 59.26. This would leave India hoping for favourable outcomes from New Zealand, Australia and defending champions South Africa, who are all in contention to make the final.

This goes to show that India cannot afford any more slip-ups and there is no margin for error whatsoever. Winning each of the remaining seven matches, though, is easier said than done.