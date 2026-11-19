India's bid to reach the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final faces a significant test when Shubman Gill's side takes on New Zealand in a two-match series that got underway in Wellington on Thursday.

With their campaign already under pressure, the New Zealand series could have a considerable bearing on India's chances of reaching the final at The Oval in June next year.

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India enter the series fourth in the WTC 2025-27 standings, with 68 points and a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52 from 11 Tests. New Zealand, meanwhile, occupy the top spot with 52 points and a PCT of 72.22 from six matches. South Africa (71.43, second place) and Australia (69.23, third place) complete the top three.

Only the top two teams qualify for the WTC final, scheduled for June 2027. India's position leaves little room for further slip-ups, particularly after their 0-2 home series defeat against South Africa earlier in the cycle.

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Why New Zealand series is crucial India face an uphill task in the two-match Test series against New Zealand. After this series, the next Test series India will play will be against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. That will be a five-match affair, thus giving India plenty of opportunities to make up for the points lost.

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Should India win each of the remaining seven Tests, that will take their PCT to 70.37, if they don’t lose any over-rate points. Six wins and a draw will take Shubman Gill and Co to a PCT of 66.67, whereas six wins and a loss will take India to a PCT of 64.81. However, this would depend on the outcomes of Australia's and New Zealand’s PCTs.

If India lose all of their remaining seven matches, they will be eliminated from WTC final contention with a PCT of 31.48. A 0-2 series defeat to New Zealand would bring India’s PCT to well below 50, to 43.59 to be exact.

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And even if India thump Australia 5-0 at home early next year, Gill and Co will only have a PCT of 59.26. This would leave India hoping for favourable outcomes from New Zealand, Australia and defending champions South Africa, who are all in contention to make the final.

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This goes to show that India cannot afford any more slip-ups and there is no margin for error whatsoever. Winning each of the remaining seven matches, though, is easier said than done.

India haven’t won a Test in New Zealand since 2009, when the MS Dhoni-led side clinched a 10-wicket win in the first Test in Hamilton. India went on to win that series 1-0, with the other two matches ending in draws.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.