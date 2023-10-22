October 22 will be a clash of the titans when unbeaten Rohit Sharma-led India will face top seeder Tom Latham-led New Zealand in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala from 2 pm onwards.

Both teams are in sensational form and are seated at the top two positions at the points table, winning all their 4 matches in the ongoing tournament.

Considering their track record in the past against the Black Caps in the competition, Rohit Sharma-led India will look to put in their best performance.

In the previous fixture, India defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets, where Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill hammered 103 runs and 53 runs respectively.

On the other side, the Kiwis played their last match against Afghanistan where they won that game by 149 runs. In that match, Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips smashed 68 runs and 71 runs respectively.

Head to Head:

Both teams have faced each other in 116 games in ODI format, where India managed to win 58 matches while New Zealand secured 50 wins. One resulted in a tie and one ended with 'No result'.

Players to watch out for:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner.

Probable XIs:

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pitch Report:

HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala is preferable to the bowlers, especially the pacers. Opting to bowl first and chasing down the target could be a wise decision.

Weather Report:

Chilly day for both teams with the maximum temperature hovering around 13 degrees. There will be 74 percent cloud cover as well.

India vs New Zealand: When, where, and how to watch

The India vs New Zealand match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.

