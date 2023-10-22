India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details
Both teams have faced each other in 116 games in ODI format, where India managed to win 58 matches while New Zealand secured 50 wins. One resulted in tie and one ended with 'No Result'.
October 22 will be a clash of the titans when unbeaten Rohit Sharma-led India will face top seeder Tom Latham-led New Zealand in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala from 2 pm onwards.
