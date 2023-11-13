‘Rohit Sharma has made the dressing room a secure place for the players and that is the differentiating factor between him and some other captains,’ Gautam Gambhir recently hailed the Indian cricket team, subtly contrasting it with previous captains, including Virat Kohli. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking an ‘indirect’ jibe at Kohli, he told Star Sports, "Look, there is nothing which has changed from 2019 to 2023. There were so many changes that happened in 2019 as compared to the least amount of changes that has happened in 2023."

“A good captain and leader give you security, which makes the dressing room secure, not only for himself but for the other 14 players as well. And Rohit Sharma has done that. That's why he has won five IPL trophies; that's where his winning ratio when he started playing all those international games has been fabulous" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit Sharma ticks all the boxes Gambhir defined Rohit's leadership skills and cited his ability to instil a sense of security in the dressing room, a crucial factor in India's success and a testament to Rohit's exemplary captaincy.

“If you go by the stats and the trophies, he ticks all the boxes. But the most important thing is he has made that dressing room a very secure dressing room. When the captain comes out and talks in his post-match presentation that he believes in his players and gives them longer runs, it makes you believe how much your captain is backing you. And that is the difference between Rohit Sharma as a leader, compared to some other captains that have captained previously for India."

Since Rohit Sharma took captaincy, India has won 77 out of 103 matches, lost 23, drawn 2, and had 1 no-result game. Also, under his leadership, India have marched into the semi-final stage of the ongoing World Cup 2023 unbeaten after playing nine games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, he aims to lead his team to victory against New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

