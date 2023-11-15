ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win India vs New Zealand semi-final match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad will look to continue their winning streak and become the first finalist of this year's World Cup
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: India and New Zealand will once again face each other in a high-stakes World Cup 2023 semi-final on Wednesday. The epic clash at the pitch of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is expected to be a high-scoring thriller as the flat surface offers opportunities to slam big hits and both Indian and New Zealand batters are in that great form. Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad will look to continue their winning streak and become the first finalist of this year's World Cup.