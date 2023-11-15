India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: India and New Zealand will once again face each other in a high-stakes World Cup 2023 semi-final on Wednesday. The epic clash at the pitch of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is expected to be a high-scoring thriller as the flat surface offers opportunities to slam big hits and both Indian and New Zealand batters are in that great form. Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad will look to continue their winning streak and become the first finalist of this year's World Cup.

India vs New Zealand match will depend on various factors as several variables will play a role in those conditions. Rohit Sharma will hope to win the toss on that surface as the team batting first has a clear advantage on the pitch of Wankhede with the new ball swinging well under lights.

India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Head-to-Head Record

Team India has played 117 matches in the One Day International (ODI) format of the game with India having a clear domination as it won 59 matches against the Kiwis. But, in the ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand has defeated India 6 times out of the total 10 clashes so far. In the World Cup 2023, India played well against New Zealand and defeated them with a good margin of 4 wickets.

India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Fantasy Team

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (vc), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has gained a reputation for hosting matches characterized by high scores. The playing surface is conducive to batting, featuring a pitch that facilitates easy boundary hits with its small dimensions. While the pitch does provide some support for spin bowlers, the compact size of the boundaries could pose challenges for slower bowlers.

India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Weather Report

As per the weather platform AccuWeather, the weather will remain clear around Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the India vs New Zealand match. The temperature will range around with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius during the match hours with no chances of rain.

India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Prediction

The clash between India and New Zealand is going to be one of the most interesting matches of the ICC World Cup 2023. Indian fans will be a little bit hesitant as New Zealand defeated India in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final. But, this is a different Team India we are talking about which has shown absolute class this World Cup season.

New Zealand had a great start to their World Cup campaign, but they faced back-to-back four defeats with their qualification under the clouds at one point. We think the side winning the toss will have a clear advantage, but even if the Rohit Sharma-led squad has to bowl first, our pacers have shown the ability to keep great batters under tight leash and keep the run rate in control.

This is going to be a high-scoring big match after which India will emerge victorious and become the first finalist of the ICC World Cup 2023.

