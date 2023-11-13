India vs New Zealand: Olympic medalist Abhinav Bindra's message for India before World Cup semis, ‘don’t be afraid to…'
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup semi-final: Ahead of the thriller semi-final against New Zealand, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra shared some tips to handle the big game pressure
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set for their fourth consecutive semi-finals in the World Cup. Team India has shown exemplary form in the ICC World Cup 2023 and entering the knockout stages with a clean slate. Ahead of the thriller semi-final against New Zealand, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra shared some tips to handle the big game pressure.
'When going gets tough'
In some inspiring words, Abhinav Bindra said that crises are another name for the situation when someone is about to make history and gave some insightful metaphors around how one should not run from pressure and embrace the difficult situations to shine.
“Crisis? That's just another word for 'I'm about to make history'. So when the going gets tough, the tough don’t just get going, they dig deep and build a skyscraper right there," Abhinav Bindra added.
“Lastly, pressure is like your shadow in the afternoon sun - it might look big, but it's not heavier than a cricket ball. Don't run from it. Embrace it, high-five it, and you'll learn to dance with it on the pitch. So go ahead, knock it out of the park, but remember, if you find yourself in a sticky wicket, there's nothing that a deep breath and a calm head can't fix," he concluded.
