India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set for their fourth consecutive semi-finals in the World Cup. Team India has shown exemplary form in the ICC World Cup 2023 and entering the knockout stages with a clean slate. Ahead of the thriller semi-final against New Zealand, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra shared some tips to handle the big game pressure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How toss can become ‘deciding’ factor at India vs New Zealand semi-finals “As the boys in blue gear up for the semi-final, here are my two cents on handling pressure - though not that they need any lessons on pressure, given their amazing performances so far. Remember, the present moment is like a perfect shot - it's all you've got. Stay in it. Your routine is your ritual - it's what turns pressure into performance. Stick to it, but don’t be afraid to throw in a googly and adapt when the situation demands," Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra said in a post on X.

'When going gets tough' In some inspiring words, Abhinav Bindra said that crises are another name for the situation when someone is about to make history and gave some insightful metaphors around how one should not run from pressure and embrace the difficult situations to shine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Crisis? That's just another word for 'I'm about to make history'. So when the going gets tough, the tough don’t just get going, they dig deep and build a skyscraper right there," Abhinav Bindra added.

“Lastly, pressure is like your shadow in the afternoon sun - it might look big, but it's not heavier than a cricket ball. Don't run from it. Embrace it, high-five it, and you'll learn to dance with it on the pitch. So go ahead, knock it out of the park, but remember, if you find yourself in a sticky wicket, there's nothing that a deep breath and a calm head can't fix," he concluded.

