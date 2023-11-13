World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's team of the tournament, Rohit Sharma missing
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup semi-final: The Indian cricket team has displayed the strongest performance in World Cup 2023 so far, as the Rohit Sharma-led side entered the knockout stages without losing even a single match. It has been a wholesome effort from Team India where both batters and bowlers shined, but of course, some individual players left an indelible mark. As the game moves to the semi-finals from Wednesday, Cricket Australia announced its World Cup 2023 team of the tournament with Indian star Virat Kohli as its captain.