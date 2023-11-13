India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup semi-final: The Indian cricket team has displayed the strongest performance in World Cup 2023 so far, as the Rohit Sharma-led side entered the knockout stages without losing even a single match. It has been a wholesome effort from Team India where both batters and bowlers shined, but of course, some individual players left an indelible mark. As the game moves to the semi-finals from Wednesday, Cricket Australia announced its World Cup 2023 team of the tournament with Indian star Virat Kohli as its captain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The team includes four Indian players but surprisingly misses on the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been phenomenal in the ICC World Cup 2023. Apart from Virat Kohli, the other three Indian players are all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. The four Indian players have showcased exceptional performances in the World Cup 2023 so far with Virat Kohli recently slamming his 49th ton while pacer Mohammed Shami being the backbone of the Indian pace attack.

Also Read: KL Rahul smashes India's fastest-ever World Cup century, breaks Rohit Sharma's record Notably, Cricket Australia chose to include players who have fewer runs in the ICC World Cup 2023 so far like David Warner who has 499 runs in the tournament against Rohit Sharma's 503 runs. The Indian skipper played exceptionally well and provided Team India with a strong opening in almost all matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two young players, who have impressed immensely in ICC World Cup 2023 New Zealand's Racin Ravindra and Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka also find a place in the World Cup 2023 team of the tournament. The team includes four from India, three each from Australia and South Africa, and one each from New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Cricket Australia's Team of the World Cup 2023 Quinton De Kock, David Warner, Rachin Ravindra, Virat Kohli (C), Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Dilshan Madushanka (12th man)

