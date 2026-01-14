IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: How to watch live-streaming; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's runs in Rajkot, pitch report and more

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI of the 3-match series will be played today, 14 January 2026, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

The ODI cricket match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 1 PM. India currently lead the series 1-0 after a 4-wicket win in the opening match at Vadodara.

Rajkot Stadium stats India will aim to seal the series with another win on a ground known to favour batters. All 4 ODIs played at Rajkot so far have been won by teams batting first. This makes the toss an important factor.

The last ODI cricket match played here was in September 2023. Australia defeated the Men in Blue by 66 runs. Despite Rohit Sharma’s 81 and Virat Kohli’s 56, India failed to chase 352.

So far, 2,445 runs have been scored in 4 matches here, averaging over 607 runs per match. Teams scored 300+ runs in 5 innings out of 8.

Virat Kohli has the record of scoring most runs at this venue. He has scored 226 runs in 4 matches at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 87.59 here. He has scored 3 fifties here as of now.

Rohit Sharma is the next, with 188 runs in 3 matches at an average of 62.66. With 2 half-centuries, Rohit’s strike rate is much higher at 107.42.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Pitch report The Rajkot pitch is known to be flat, hard and batter-friendly. It offers true bounce and even carry, which helps players play shots freely from the start.

Strokeplay becomes easier, and teams often score quickly in the early overs. Teams batting first usually enjoy a clear advantage here.

As the match goes on, the pitch slows slightly, and spinners get some help. Fast bowlers depend more on variations than speed.

Rajkot weather today Weather conditions look ideal. Rajkot will have sunny skies. According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be around 24 degrees at the start of the play. Later, at night, it will cool down to 20 degrees.

There is no chance of rain today. Indian cricket fans can expect an uninterrupted play.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Team change India have been forced to make a change. All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out due to a rib injury picked up in the 1st ODI.

Ayush Badoni has been added to the squad. Nitish Kumar Reddy is also being considered for the playing XI. The team management will strive to maintain balance while pursuing a series win.

New Zealand, despite missing several senior players, showed strong fight in the 1st match. They stayed in contention until the very end.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: When and where to watch The IND vs NZ 2nd ODI cricket match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

