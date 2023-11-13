India vs New Zealand: India was knocked out in last two World Cup semi-finals. Here's why story might change this year
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals: Team India coach Rahul Dravid spoke about the World Cup semi-final pressure and how the cricket team is planning on dealing with the same
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals: Team India is all set to face New Zealand in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2023 with more confidence as the match is scheduled at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai where the record of Team India is good and the team has performed exceptionally well in the tournament so far. But, still, the confidence of the team will be a bit shaken up as India lost the semi-finals in the previous two World Cups, and out of that one defeat was against New Zealand