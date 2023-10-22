India vs New Zealand: ‘Legend’, ‘why kept out?’: Internet reacts to Mohammed Shami's 5-wicket haul in 2023 ODI World Cup
Shami is now the only Indian bowler to have picked up two 5-wicket hauls in the history of cricket world cups, social media users pointed out.
Mohammed Shami, India's most experienced pacer, was the pick among the bowlers during the team's 2023 ODI World Cup bout against New Zealand in Dharamshala on October 22, as he picked up 5 wickets for 54 runs.
“Shami 5/54! So good to be vindicated by a player you’ve been supporting! He should be picked every time we need three pacers. And who says he can’t bat? He wields the willow with a pretty effective long handle! (sic)," tweeted Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.
“Mohammed Shami is like Ferrari. Whenever you take it out of garage it will give you same speed thrill and joy to ride every time (sic)," posted former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan.
“That's one way you make a mark! Simply amazing Shami bhai (sic)," added Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
Here's how other fans reacted: