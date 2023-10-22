Mohammed Shami, India's most experienced pacer, was the pick among the bowlers during the team's 2023 ODI World Cup bout against New Zealand in Dharamshala on October 22, as he picked up 5 wickets for 54 runs.

The fifer from Shami makes Shami the only Indian bowler to have picked up two 5-wicket hauls in the history of cricket world cups, social media users pointed out.

Fans on internet cheered Shami for his top-class performance, with some of the prominent voices also questioning why he was kept out of the playing XI so far.

“Why Mohd Shami was kept out for under performer Shradul Thakur? Shami is a legend and he proved it again (sic)," former journalist Prashant Kanojia posted on social media platform X.