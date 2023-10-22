Mohammed Shami, India's most experienced pacer, was the pick among the bowlers during the team's 2023 ODI World Cup bout against New Zealand in Dharamshala on October 22, as he picked up 5 wickets for 54 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fifer from Shami makes Shami the only Indian bowler to have picked up two 5-wicket hauls in the history of cricket world cups, social media users pointed out.

Fans on internet cheered Shami for his top-class performance, with some of the prominent voices also questioning why he was kept out of the playing XI so far.

“Why Mohd Shami was kept out for under performer Shradul Thakur? Shami is a legend and he proved it again (sic)," former journalist Prashant Kanojia posted on social media platform X.

"Shami 5/54! So good to be vindicated by a player you've been supporting! He should be picked every time we need three pacers. And who says he can't bat? He wields the willow with a pretty effective long handle! (sic)," tweeted Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

“Mohammed Shami is like Ferrari. Whenever you take it out of garage it will give you same speed thrill and joy to ride every time (sic)," posted former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

"That's one way you make a mark! Simply amazing Shami bhai (sic)," added Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Here's how other fans reacted:

Meanwhile, New Zealand were bowled out for 273 at the end of 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell was the top run-scorer, as he put up 130 off 127 balls. Rachin Ravindra also effectively contributed, with a score of 75 (87). India needs 274 runs to win and maintain their unbeatable rein in the tournament.

