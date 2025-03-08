India vs New Zealand likely playing XIs, Champions Trophy 2025 final: Kiwis expected to make forced change in Dubai

After 18 action-filled days, India and New Zealand are all set for the final showdown in the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (March 9) for the coveted trophy. While India are still unbeaten in the tournament, New Zealand's only loss in the tournament came against Rohit Sharma's men in group stages.

India have always found the resilient Kiwis a tall mountain to surmount, as the latter hold a 10-6 lead over their Asian rivals across all the ICC tournaments. If curated further, New Zealand have a 3-1 edge over India in the ICC knockout matches. It's a disturbing loop for them.

With India playing all their matches in Dubai, there has been a constant debate among the past and present cricketers for having unfair advantage because of their extended stay in Dubai.

However, that argument will not stand on merit now because New Zealand have already tasted the conditions here during the group stages. For the initial stages in the tournament, the Indian think-tank went with two front-line pacer along with three spinners.

Hardik Pandya provided with the third seamer's option. It was in the New Zealand clash only that India brought in Varun Chakaravarthy, thereby dropping pacer Harshit Rana. Varun Chakaravarthy repaid Rohit Sharma's faith with a five-wicket haul in that game.

Known for not tinkering with his winning combination, Rohit Sharma will go with the same playing XI in the final that defeated Australia in the semifinals.

Matt Henry in doubt for New Zealand On the other hand, New Zealand might be forced to make one change after Matt Henry injured himself against South Africa. Although the New Zealand management hasn't ruled him out, but there are very slim chances of the fast bowler making the playing XI.

In case Matt Henry misses out, New Zealand will have to pick between Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy as his replacement.

India vs New Zealand likely playing XIs India: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke.