India vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand score after 44 overs is 171/9

Day 2 Highlights :
- India 103/4 in 21.4 overs
- S Gill dropped on 45 by M Chapman on 26.1 overs
- India 151/4 in 28.6 overs
- S Gill 7th Test fifty: 50 runs in 66 balls (3x4) (1x6)
- R Pant 13th Test fifty: 50 runs in 36 balls (7x4) (2x6)
- Drinks: India 163/4 in 33.0 overs
- R Pant dropped on 53 by M Henry on 34.3 overs
- Referral 2 (37.3 ovs): R Pant against New Zealand (LBW) Unsuccessful (IND: 2, NZ: 3) (Retained)
- India 180/5: R Pant lbw b I Sodhi 60(59)
- Lunch: India 195/5 in 43.0 overs
- India 200/5 in 45.6 overs
- Referral 3 (57.1 ovs): New Zealand against W Sundar (LBW) Unsuccessful (IND: 2, NZ: 2)
- Drinks: India 247/9 in 58.0 overs
- India 251/9 in 58.4 overs
- Innings Break: India 263/10 in 59.4 overs
- Referral 1 (0.4 ovs): T Latham against India (LBW) Successful (IND: 3, NZ: 3)
- Tea: New Zealand 26/1 in 9.0 overs
- New Zealand 50/3 in 16.1 overs
- Referral 2 (21.1 ovs): India against D Mitchhell (LBW) Unsuccessful (IND: 2, NZ: 3)
- Drinks: New Zealand 74/3 in 22.0 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 81 balls between W Young (23) and D Mitchell (21)
- New Zealand 100/4 in 29.2 overs
- Drinks: New Zealand 131/6 in 32.5 overs
- W Young 9th Test fifty: 50 runs in 95 balls (2x4) (1x6)
- New Zealand 150/7 in 38.2 overs
- Referral 3 (41.6 ovs): A Patel against India (Caught) Successful (IND: 2, NZ: 3)
- Stumps: New Zealand 171/9 in 43.3 overs
India vs New Zealand Match Details
3rd Test (Day3) of New Zealand tour of India, 2024 between India and New Zealand to be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.