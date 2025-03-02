India will aim to go into knockouts unbeaten when they face New Zealand in the final group encounter at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai today. Both India and New Zealand have qualified for the semifinals from Group B while Australia and South Africa have made it through from Group B.
Depending in the outcome of the India vs New Zealand clash, the semifinal line-ups will be made. With the match being a dead rubber, there is a strong possibility that India might give some fringe players a chance in Dubai.
India vs New Zealand head-to-head
In ODIs, India have a 60-50 head-to-head record against New Zealand. Seven games ended in no result while one finished in a tie. In ICC Champions Trophy, India and New Zealand played only once in 2000 with the Kiwis winning by four wickets
India vs New Zealand predicted playing XIs
India: Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, William O'Rourke, Kyle Jamieson
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Phillips said, “Obviously white ball cricket is as you say is a different format and it does come down to a lot of who's in form at the right period of time especially in world events like this. I think obviously having a bit of success against India in the recent past definitely does give a little bit of confidence, but we come back to the things that we do well, sticking to our processes and making sure that each game is individualised for what it is,"
“And I think that puts us in good stead going forward. Obviously, India are strong, and we're coming off some good form at the moment. I think the recent form is potentially a little bit more of a confidence builder as opposed to what happened a couple of months ago. But we've trained hard, we've worked well, and everyone's about as ready as they can be," the veteran cricketer added.
Both Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami suffered injury scares against Pakistan. There is a strong possibility that both could be rested today.
Hello and welcome to the final group game in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai between India and New Zealand.