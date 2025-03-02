India will aim to go into knockouts unbeaten when they face New Zealand in the final group encounter at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai today. Both India and New Zealand have qualified for the semifinals from Group B while Australia and South Africa have made it through from Group B.

Depending in the outcome of the India vs New Zealand clash, the semifinal line-ups will be made. With the match being a dead rubber, there is a strong possibility that India might give some fringe players a chance in Dubai.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head

In ODIs, India have a 60-50 head-to-head record against New Zealand. Seven games ended in no result while one finished in a tie. In ICC Champions Trophy, India and New Zealand played only once in 2000 with the Kiwis winning by four wickets

India vs New Zealand predicted playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, William O'Rourke, Kyle Jamieson