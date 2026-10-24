India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar rock Kiwis early, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi back

New zealand national cricket team vs india national cricket team timeline: India won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the second T20I at the Hagley Oval. India made two changes, replacing injured Ishan Kishan with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi while Prince Yadav came in for Mayank Yadav. For New Zealand Jacob Duffy came in for Adam Milne.
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20Is series for Indian audiences. The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and new Tamil entertainment channel Sony VIZHA. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be available on SonyLIV.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
OUTTT!!!!! Prince Yadav is brought into the attack and the Delhi pacer gets into the business rightaway. The right-arm pacer goes through the gates of Finn Allen as the New Zealand are three down inside the powerplay. Allen walks back for 16. NZ 41/3 (5.2)
PUNISHED!! Finn Allen looks to have started from where he left in the first game. The New Zealand opener takes on Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a four and a six in the first two balls of the over, before Glenn Phillips gets another boundary. Big over for New Zealand. NZ 40/2 (5)
OUTTTTT!!!!! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets a wicket in India colours after four years. The Indian pacer, who conceded 49 runs in the first game without a wicket, gets rid of dangerous Daryl Mitchell for just 6. Tilak Varma once again takes the catch. NZ 18/2 (3)
OUTTTT!!!!! What a start by India and Arshdeep Singh. Tim Seifert tries to slog on the on-side, but geta a leading edge only for Tilak Varma to complete the catch. NZ 11/1 (2)
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20Is series for Indian audiences. The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and new Tamil entertainment channel Sony VIZHA. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be available on SonyLIV.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
Mitchell Santner - (On the 1st T20I) They are a very good team, and I think we missed the mark slightly. That comes from the way they approach their game. It was a great game of cricket in the end. Losing in the last over is disappointing, but there were obviously many positives. We need to execute the small details better and see what happens. (On the preparation for this match) Training was optional. We had a morning session, and we only got back here around 2 a.m. Therefore, it was a day to refresh, especially with the games coming thick and fast. I think the guys rested well and should be ready to go today. (On the changes) Duffy comes in for Milne. With the number of games we have coming up, not just T20s but one-day internationals as well, there will be some rotation among the senior players, especially with a lot of Test cricket coming up. It is nothing to do with performance; it is just a bit of rotation, and we will see what Duffy can do tonight.
Shreyas Iyer - We're going to bowl first. Yes, absolutely. That's one of the reasons (On dew being a factor). We have had a little bit of time to recover and catch up on some sleep. Everyone is in decent shape, I would say. Some of the players, including myself, do their training on match day. So, we are in a good place. It is important to maintain the aggression and repeat the things we did well in the first game. In addition, we need to be proactive in the field and ensure we don't have an extra fielder inside the circle, especially in the last over. Ishan is injured, so Vaibhav comes in for him. Prince comes in for Mayank, which is just a tactical change. He is going to bat at number three (on Vaibhav's batting position)
India won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the second T20I at the Hagley Oval. India made two changes, replacing injured Ishan Kishan with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi while Prince Yadav came in for Mayank Yadav. For New Zealand Jacob Duffy came in for Adam Milne.
India are coming into this game after winning the first game, thanks to a record chase, anchored by Sanju Samson's half-century at the top. Chasing 226 runs, India romped home with two balls to spare.
Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I.
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