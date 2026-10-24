India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar rock Kiwis early, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi back

India vs New Zealand Live Score: What did Mitchell Santner say at the toss?

Mitchell Santner - (On the 1st T20I) They are a very good team, and I think we missed the mark slightly. That comes from the way they approach their game. It was a great game of cricket in the end. Losing in the last over is disappointing, but there were obviously many positives. We need to execute the small details better and see what happens. (On the preparation for this match) Training was optional. We had a morning session, and we only got back here around 2 a.m. Therefore, it was a day to refresh, especially with the games coming thick and fast. I think the guys rested well and should be ready to go today. (On the changes) Duffy comes in for Milne. With the number of games we have coming up, not just T20s but one-day internationals as well, there will be some rotation among the senior players, especially with a lot of Test cricket coming up. It is nothing to do with performance; it is just a bit of rotation, and we will see what Duffy can do tonight.