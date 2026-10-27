India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in focus as Men in Blue aim to seal series in Wellington

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will look to seal the five-match T20I series against hosts New Zealand when the two teams lock horns in the third match in Wellington on Tuesday.
The Men in Blue are coming on the back of four-wicket wins in the first two T20Is that took place in Christchurch. Sanju Samson starred with a 33-ball 67 in the first T20I as India chased down 226 with just two deliveries to spare.
In the second T20I, India, looking to chase 181, were down to 70/5 at one stage. However, Tilak Varma slammed an unbeaten 51 from 26 deliveries to power India home with just a ball to spare.
For India, Ishan Kishan will miss the third T20I because of an injury, with Kumar Kushagra continuing to keep his place in the squad. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaced Kishan in the playing XI for the second T20I, but he managed to score just four runs from eight balls. The teenager will once again be in focus in the third T20I.
New Zealand have made multiple changes ahead of the third T20I. Pacer Lockie Ferguson will miss the third T20I, whereas Matt Henry will miss the remaining three T20Is as the Kiwis manage the workload of pacers.
Kyle Jamieson, who didn't play the first two T20Is, will feature in the third match. Jamieson will also be available for Canterbury's Ford Trophy match against Wellington on 31 October, after which he will join the Black Caps ODI side.
The third T20I between India and New Zealand will be broadcast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels, with LIVE streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match is scheduled to start at 12.30 pm IST ( 8 pm local time).
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne.
India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has endured expensive bowling figures ever since his return to the playing XI. He registered figures of 0/49 in the first T20I and followed it up with figures of 1/50 in the second T20I. He will be looking to bounce back in the; third T20I today.
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne.
India have won both the first two T20Is and are one win away from sealing the series. The Men in Blue chased down as total of 226 with two balls and four wickets to spare in the first T20I, with Sanju Samson starring with a knock of 67.
Shreyas Iyer and Co were made to sweat in the second T20I, wherein they were down to 70/5 while looking to chase 181.
However, Tilak Varma (51*), Naman Dhir (31) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (26*) played crucial knocks to take India over the finish line.
Ishan Kishan missed the second T20I due to an injury, which meant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaced him in the playing XI. However, the teenager was dismissed for just four runs from eight balls, and with Kishan remaining absent, the youngster will be in focus again.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third T20I between hosts New Zealand and India in Wellington. India, who have won the first two matches, will look to seal the series with two matches to spare. The match is scheduled to start at 12.30 pm IST, with the toss at 12 pm.