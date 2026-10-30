India vs New Zealand Live Score, 4th T20I: Mayank Yadav strikes in first over as Tim Seifert falters once again

Mitchell Santner: We're gonna have to (turn things around). We're going to try to play some good cricket. It's another fresh day. It's nice on a new ground, new pitch. Just seeing some grass on the surface. So it might just help the bowlers a little more than some of the other games. It looks like another good pitch and you know if it does a little bit early and then try to get through that, it's one of those grounds where if you give yourself a chance you can really cash in. (On the improvements needed) I think, you know, we've talked a lot obviously the last couple of days about plans and stuff. With the batting group, we did a great job. Batters, you know, different guys stepping up which is nice. And then the bowling, we came up against some good batting the other night. So that has, trying to find ways of getting wickets. And if we can't [get wickets], we need to try to get through the power play. And then in the field we've been a little bit sloppy at times. Tonight's ground is going to be tough for catching with the wind. But it shows, catches win matches and it's been quite appropriate this series. (On being against a good batting unit) I think it's credit to the way India approaches the power play. They come really hard, and they are two of the best in the game. We've seen it obviously in international cricket and in the IPL. Obviously Kishan's back tonight and he's done it as well. So we have to try, the power play is such a massive part of this game. And then through the middle we can do what we can to try and squeeze it a little bit. (On the changes) We got one change. Nathan Smith is back in for Kyle Jamieson.