India vs New Zealand Live Score, 4th T20I: Mayank Yadav strikes in first over as Tim Seifert falters once again

New zealand national cricket team vs India national cricket team match scorecard: India have won the toss and Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl once again against New Zealand in the fourth T20I on Friday at the Eden Park in Auckland. Ishan Kishan, who missed the second and third games due to an injury, has returned to the side.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who came in for Kishan in the last two games, made way for his senior. In another change for India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar made way for young pacer Mayank Yadav. India have already won the series after winning the first three games. For New Zealand, Nathan Smith came in for Kyle Jamieson.
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20Is series for Indian audiences. The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and new Tamil entertainment channel Sony VIZHA. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be available on SonyLIV.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav
OUTTT!!!! Tim Seifert is out once again. Mayank Yadav bangs short. Seifert goes leg-side and hops to play an upper cut only to find Prince Yadav at the third-man region. NZ 5/1 (1)
Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have walked out in the middle for the home side. Mayank Yadav will open the attack for India.
Time for National Anthems in Auckland as the players walk out in the middle. India to go first, followed by New Zealand.
Mitchell Santner: We're gonna have to (turn things around). We're going to try to play some good cricket. It's another fresh day. It's nice on a new ground, new pitch. Just seeing some grass on the surface. So it might just help the bowlers a little more than some of the other games. It looks like another good pitch and you know if it does a little bit early and then try to get through that, it's one of those grounds where if you give yourself a chance you can really cash in. (On the improvements needed) I think, you know, we've talked a lot obviously the last couple of days about plans and stuff. With the batting group, we did a great job. Batters, you know, different guys stepping up which is nice. And then the bowling, we came up against some good batting the other night. So that has, trying to find ways of getting wickets. And if we can't [get wickets], we need to try to get through the power play. And then in the field we've been a little bit sloppy at times. Tonight's ground is going to be tough for catching with the wind. But it shows, catches win matches and it's been quite appropriate this series. (On being against a good batting unit) I think it's credit to the way India approaches the power play. They come really hard, and they are two of the best in the game. We've seen it obviously in international cricket and in the IPL. Obviously Kishan's back tonight and he's done it as well. So we have to try, the power play is such a massive part of this game. And then through the middle we can do what we can to try and squeeze it a little bit. (On the changes) We got one change. Nathan Smith is back in for Kyle Jamieson.
Shreyas Iyer: We're going to bowl. Just following the same pattern every now and then. [On India's performance in the previous match] Yes, absolutely. The intent, the positivity right from ball one, it was amazing. And the most important aspect I felt was adapting to the conditions. We realized that anything that is bowled hard length or half-volleys was going into the stands. So it's better bowl yorkers as quickly as possible. So the execution was phenomenal. [On adapting to New Zealand's changing ground dimensions] Absolutely, and also the wind is following us everywhere. It's becoming chilly again and again. But, we have decided that we are not going to leave no stone unturned. So that is going to be our mindset. And obviously, we have won the series but I still feel that job is half done. [On India's approach having won the series] See, it's important to be ruthless irrespective of whatever the result has been so far. And the boys have been given the same message. You got to be unruffled irrespective of what the occasion is. And I feel everyone is in high spirits. [On today's pitch] You never know. There is decent amount of grass, so definitely expecting bounce and seam movement as well. [Changes?] Yeah, we've got two changes. Ishan comes back in for Vaibhav and Mayank comes in for Bhuvi.
India have won the toss and captain Shreya Iyer opted to bowl first once again. Meanwhile, India made two changes, with Ishan Kishan making a comeback, replacing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Mayank Yadav replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Ishan Kishan, who missed the second and third T20Is due to injury, batted at the nets on the eve of the game. However, there is no proper clarity on whether Kishan will be available for this game. In case Kishan makes a comeback, will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retain his place? Sooryavanshi scored a 19-ball 45 in the third T20I.
With the series secured, the remaining two matches offer India an opportunity to test alternatives, particularly in the spin department. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy could be considered for selection after receiving limited opportunities in recent months.
Chakaravarthy has struggled to find rhythm over the past six months and has not featured in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. Kuldeep, meanwhile, has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to take wickets during the middle overs.
Kuldeep featured in two matches in India's home T20I series against the West Indies but was left out of the first three games against New Zealand.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh/Mayank Yadav
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20Is series for Indian audiences. The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and new Tamil entertainment channel Sony VIZHA. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be available on SonyLIV.
India are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive wins in this series. For the Men in Blue, its a dead rubber, but a chance to test their bench strength.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland.
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