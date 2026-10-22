India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opt to bowl; Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to playing XI

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20I at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch against New Zealand. The match also marks the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar after a gap of four years. Also added the Playing XI is Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mayank Yadav for Shivam Dube and Prince Yadav. (India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team match scorecard)
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20Is series. The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and new Tamil entertainment channel Sony VIZHA. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be available on SonyLIV.
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
Santner: We were going to bowl. Looks a fresh wicket. Guys are really excited for a big series. It's cool to play against India. The depth we've got is really good. (On Bevon Jacobs) He's shown what he can do, lot of power in the middle-order.
Shreyas Iyer: We'll bowl first. Quick turnaround, got to see how the wicket will play. Pretty well, a lot of them took time to get used to the conditions. Everyone is professional. A lot of positives, especially in the batting. Bowling-wise, it wasn't easy to bowl. Reddy and Mayank come in.
India's Shreyas Iyer and host skipper Michell Santner walk in the middle for the coin toss at the Hagley Oval. India have won the toss and opt to bowl first.
After their T20 World Cup 2026 win, India have played 21 T20Is - 10 more than the next Full Member side in this period. These 21 T20Is were spread across seven series in five countries.
India’s squad also includes young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose opportunities will be shaped by the team’s existing options at the top of the order. Captain Shreyas Iyer emphasised the importance of ensuring the youngster remains comfortable within the group while gaining valuable exposure to overseas conditions.
“He is very young and he has more years to get the opportunity. It's not like he can walk in right now because our openers are also scoring consistently and they have also won the (T20) World Cup. So, if you look at it, when he is coming overseas, he will get a fair idea of how to play on these particular wickets," Iyer said.
Varun Chakaravarthy is set to return to action after another injury-related spell on the sidelines, although his inclusion in the playing XI could prove challenging if India opt for three frontline seamers in the series opener. Naman Dhir impressed during the T20I series against the West Indies, but could make way if India decide to field two seam-bowling all-rounders in Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube.
For New Zealand, the absence of Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra opens up a spot in the top order for Devon Conway. The hosts have six seamers in their squad to choose from, while Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell provide additional spin options, giving the team considerable depth in their bowling attack.
For India, all eyes will be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Indian pacer making a comeback to national side after four years, was initually scheduled to make a comeback in New Zealand. But he was called early during the fifth T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru after Arshdeep Singh's shoulder injury. However, Bhuvneshwar couldn't bowl as the game was washed out due to rain.
With the seaming friendly conditions on offer in New Zealand, the Meerut-born pacer will make a comeback in the first T20I.
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20Is series. The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and new Tamil entertainment channel Sony VIZHA. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be available on SonyLIV.
The last time India faced New Zealand in a bilateral T20I series was in January 2026, just before the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. India dominated the series at home, winning by a 4-1 margin. The Men in Blue won the first three T20Is before New Zealand claimed the fourth match, but India bounced back to seal the series with a 46-run win in the final game in Thiruvananthapuram.
New Zealand also head into the series after a closely contested T20I assignment against Bangladesh, with the series decider washed out by rain, leaving the three-match series tied 1-1. India and New Zealand share a fierce modern-day cricket rivalry, with the 2019 World Cup semifinal remaining one of the most memorable encounters, as the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking defeat.
New Zealand later made history by becoming the first team in more than a decade to defeat India in a Test series on Indian soil. However, India responded by defeating the Black Caps in the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup final, adding further intensity to the rivalry.
India are coming into this series after a 2-2 draw against West Indies at home. With the India vs West Indies a bat vs bat contest, things will be different in New Zealand. New Zealand’s conditions are expected to pose a fresh challenge for the Indian side, with the hosts’ pace-friendly pitches likely to test the visitors’ adaptability and preparation.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval today.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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