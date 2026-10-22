India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opt to bowl; Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to playing XI

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20I at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch against New Zealand. The match also marks the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar after a gap of four years. Also added the Playing XI is Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mayank Yadav for Shivam Dube and Prince Yadav. (India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team match scorecard)

Where to watch IND vs NZ 1st T20I?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20Is series. The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and new Tamil entertainment channel Sony VIZHA. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be available on SonyLIV.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I probable XIs

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson