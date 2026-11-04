India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: All eyes on returning Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as visitors eye winning start

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Updates: The Shubman Gill-led Team India will be hoping to get off to a winning start to the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, when the first ODI takes place at Auckland's Eden Park on Wednesday. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have retired from Tests and T20Is, will feature in the ODI series.
India, led by Shreyas Iyer, are coming on the back of a 3-2 win over the Kiwis in the T20I series. The Men in Blue clinched the series after winning the first three matches, with the hosts winning the last two games.
India have named separate squads for the first three ODIs and the last two ODIs against New Zealand. While regular captain Gill will lead the Men in Blue in the first three ODIs, Iyer will take over captaincy duties for the last two ODIs.
The likes of Gill, KL Rahul among other Test will leave for Wellington after the third ODI in Hamilton on 10 November, with the first Test beginning on 19 November. Pacer Prasidh Krishna will miss the ODI series against New Zealand, but has been declared fit for the Test series.
According to Cricbuzz, he will be travelling to New Zealand to play the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A that will be held in Lincoln from 7 November.
New Zealand have been dealt with injuries to a few players, with Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman set to miss the entire series. Devon Conway will miss the first ODI after sustaining a concussion following a collision with teammate Matt Henry at the training ground.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, and Jacob Duffy.
India and New Zealand have played 12 ODIs against each other till date, with the Men in Blue winning 63 matches whereas the Kiwis have won 52. One match has ended in a tie whereas seven matches have ended in no-results.
Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma delivered impactful performances in the ODI series against West Indies that took place in late September and early October.
Rohit finished with 225 runs from three matches at an average of 75, whereas Kohli registered 168 runs from three matches at an average of 57.66. Rohit slammed one century and one fifty, whereas Kohli hit one century.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, and Jacob Duffy.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand that will take place at Eden Park in Auckland. The toss is scheduled for 7 am IST, with the match set to begin at 7.30 am. Stay tuned for more updates.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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