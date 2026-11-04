India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: All eyes on returning Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as visitors eye winning start

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Updates: The Shubman Gill-led Team India will be hoping to get off to a winning start to the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, when the first ODI takes place at Auckland's Eden Park on Wednesday. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have retired from Tests and T20Is, will feature in the ODI series.

India, led by Shreyas Iyer, are coming on the back of a 3-2 win over the Kiwis in the T20I series. The Men in Blue clinched the series after winning the first three matches, with the hosts winning the last two games.

India have named separate squads for the first three ODIs and the last two ODIs against New Zealand. While regular captain Gill will lead the Men in Blue in the first three ODIs, Iyer will take over captaincy duties for the last two ODIs.

The likes of Gill, KL Rahul among other Test will leave for Wellington after the third ODI in Hamilton on 10 November, with the first Test beginning on 19 November. Pacer Prasidh Krishna will miss the ODI series against New Zealand, but has been declared fit for the Test series.

According to Cricbuzz, he will be travelling to New Zealand to play the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A that will be held in Lincoln from 7 November.

New Zealand have been dealt with injuries to a few players, with Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman set to miss the entire series. Devon Conway will miss the first ODI after sustaining a concussion following a collision with teammate Matt Henry at the training ground.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI probable playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, and Jacob Duffy.