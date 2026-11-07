India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score: Rain delays toss in Wellington as Men in Blue look to take 2-0 lead

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score: The Shubman Gill-led Indian team will look to double their lead in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand when the second match takes place in Wellington on Saturday. India won the rain-marred first ODI in Auckland by five wickets on Thursday.

Having won the toss and opted to field first, the Men in Blue wrapped up the hosts' innings for just 185 in 40.2 overs. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/70, whereas Anshul Kamboj finished with figures of 2/22. Gurnoor Brar registered figures of 3/44.

Tim Seifert was New Zealand's top-scorer with 38 runs, but Blair Ticker's 23-ball 34 was equally important for the Kiwis. India lost Rohit Sharma in the very first over of the chase, but Virat Kohli (74) and Gill (37) forged 113 runs for the second wicket.

However, multiple rain delays meant that India's chase was further revised to 143 in 32 overs. The visitors kept losing wickets at regular wickets once Gill was dismissed in the 19th over, leaving them at 114/2.

However, Shreyas Iyer (15), KL Rahul (3*) and Naman Dhir (5*) ensured that the Men in Blue chased down the total in 22/4 overs, with 56 deliveries to spare.

India are coming to this series on the back of a 3-2 win in the T20I series. The ODI series will be followed by a two-match Test series that will begin from 19 November in Wellington.

India vs New Zealand probable playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi/Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.