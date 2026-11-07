India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score: Rain delays toss in Wellington as Men in Blue look to take 2-0 lead

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score: The Shubman Gill-led Indian team will look to double their lead in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand when the second match takes place in Wellington on Saturday. India won the rain-marred first ODI in Auckland by five wickets on Thursday.
Having won the toss and opted to field first, the Men in Blue wrapped up the hosts' innings for just 185 in 40.2 overs. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/70, whereas Anshul Kamboj finished with figures of 2/22. Gurnoor Brar registered figures of 3/44.
Tim Seifert was New Zealand's top-scorer with 38 runs, but Blair Ticker's 23-ball 34 was equally important for the Kiwis. India lost Rohit Sharma in the very first over of the chase, but Virat Kohli (74) and Gill (37) forged 113 runs for the second wicket.
However, multiple rain delays meant that India's chase was further revised to 143 in 32 overs. The visitors kept losing wickets at regular wickets once Gill was dismissed in the 19th over, leaving them at 114/2.
However, Shreyas Iyer (15), KL Rahul (3*) and Naman Dhir (5*) ensured that the Men in Blue chased down the total in 22/4 overs, with 56 deliveries to spare.
India are coming to this series on the back of a 3-2 win in the T20I series. The ODI series will be followed by a two-match Test series that will begin from 19 November in Wellington.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi/Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.
The toss for the second New Zealand vs India ODI in Wellington has been delayed due to rain. As per live visuals, there is no rain at the moment, but the covers are firmly in place.
India and New Zealand have locked horns in 124 ODIs till date, with India winning 64 whereas New Zealand have won 52. One match has ended in a tie whereas seven other games have finished in no-results.
According to AccuWeather, there is a 91 percent chance of rain in Wellington today which isn't good news for fans expecting some cricket.
The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm local time (7.30 am IST), around which time a 61 percent chance of rain has been forecast. That reduces to 34 percent by 6 pm local time. However, like the first ODI, the second match too could see a few interruptions due to rain.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi/Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.
India defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the first ODI in Auckland on Thursday. India won the toss and opted to field first. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/70 as New Zealand were all out for 185 in 40.2 overs.
India lost Rohit Sharma early in their run chase, but Virat Kohli (74) and Shubman Gill (37) forged a 113-run stand for the second wicket. India's target, however, was reduced to 143 from 32 overs due to rain. The visitors chased down the total in 22.4 overs.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second ODI between India and New Zealand that will take place at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 am IST with the toss to take place at 7 am. Stay tuned for more updates.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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