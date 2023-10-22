India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: India and New Zealand will lock horns in their fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday. The top two teams on the points table are the only ones in the tournament to have not lost a match so far.
Hosts India, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, have been in excellent form at this year's tournament, dominating all their opponents to record impressive victories so far. India have been arguably the most composed side at this year's ICC World Cup, with both the batting and bowling units getting the job done for the Men in Blue.
New Zealand, on the other hand, started their campaign with a resounding victory over England in the tournament opener and have only gone from strength to strength since. Despite the absence of their skipper and arguably their most reliable middle-order batsman - Kane Williamson - the Kiwis have still managed to win all their matches convincingly.
In recent years, the rivalry between the two teams has been growing, with New Zealand knocking India out of the 2019 World Cup with a heartbreaking semi-final defeat and then beating them again to win the inaugural World Test Championship.
Where are India and New Zealand placed on the points table?
While India and New Zealand have both been victorious in 4 encounters so far and hold 8 points, the Kiwis top the ICC World Cup points table due to a superior net run rate of + 1.923 compared to + 1.659 for India. However, despite the lower net run rate if India can manage to win the key clash in Dharamshala, they will be the top side on the points table.
When and where to watch India vs New Zealand encounter?
The India vs New Zealand match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.
IND vs NZ Live:

Indian cricket team fans are excited for the IND vs NZ encounter in Dharamshala and with the recent growing rivalry between the two sides, Match 21 could indeed be the most exciting match of the world cup so far.
IND vs NZ Live:
IND vs NZ Live: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Dravid said, " I would really like to compliment the role of our spinners. I think they have done a fantastic job. I think the way the three of them bowled in the first game and then obviously we played with Kuldeep and Jadeja in the next three games but just the way they bowled and as you said rightly you know the way they have been able to bring us back into games, control games, take wickets, bring the run rate down, has been more, I think, down to their skill and their ability,"
"It is nice for us to have both of them in the last three games, a lot of experience, different skills as well, even though both of them are left-arm spinners. They are obviously different kinds of left-handed bowlers and left-arm spinners. So that gives us variation, gives us different angles that they bowl at."
IND vs NZ Live: Fast bowlers have always thrived on the pitch of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. However, it has the potential to become a batter's paradise later in the innings. Surprisingly, spinners had a good run for Bangladesh in their last encounter against Afghanistan. As a result, the pitch is up to interpretation. With Hardik Pandya ruled out, India may opt for Mohammed Shami as the pitch seems favourable.
IND vs NZ Live: As per Google’s win probability, there is a 67% chance that India will be victorious in this match and continue their unbeaten record.
As per CricTracker, no matter which team bats first, India will win the match. As per MyKhel, India will have the home advantage to win the match. We believe India will continue their dream run and become the only team to remain unbeaten.
IND vs NZ Live:
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
IND vs NZ Live: According to a report by Inside Sport, Jadeja is once again experiencing knee problems and the all-rounder was seen putting an ice pack on his left knee during the match against Bangladesh. However, the report suggests that Jadeja's injury is not serious and is unlikely to prevent the all-rounder from playing against the Black Caps on Sunday.
At the appropriate time, though, Jadeja is likely to be given a rest, most likely for the game against the Netherlands.
IND vs NZ Live: While the Indian team management already had their work cut out for them with the injury to irreplaceable pace bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the problems for Rohit and Co. could get worse as the only two other batsmen in the Indian setup - Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan - pulled out of Saturday's practice session due to health reasons.
SKY, who was likely to take Pandya's place in the Indian XI against New Zealand on Sunday, was hit on the wrist during the throwdown with Raghvendra and the versatile batsman had to leave the nets in pain.
IND vs NZ Live: India and New Zealand have faced each other in 116 games in ODI format, where India managed to win 58 matches while New Zealand secured 50 wins. One resulted in a tie and one ended with 'No result'.
The two sides have faced each other nine times in the ODI World Cup, with the Black Caps holding the edge with five wins compared to the Indians' three wins and one contest ending with no result.
IND vs NZ Live:
India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
