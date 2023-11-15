India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, 1st Semi-Final: IND vs NZ, An inspired India side, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, will take on New Zealand at the historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 2 pm today. The Wankhede Stadium holds fond memories for India as the 2011 World Cup final, which India won, was played here.
Rohit's India are the highest-ranked side in the ICC World Cup points table with 9 wins from their 9 matches so far. However, the Indian team management will be cautious as the Men in Blue were also the highest-ranked side in the 2019 tournament when they lost to the Kiwis by 18 runs in the semi-finals.
This Indian side has been the standout team of the tournament and looks balanced in all departments. The Indian pace attack of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj has been the envy of all teams in the tournament, while the spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja - have been able to dismantle the opposition in the middle overs with a mix of defensive and attacking bowling.
New Zealand, on the other hand, are not the team to be distracted by the big names in India's playing XI and will look to stick to the style of cricket that has made the Kiwis one of the most successful sides in world cricket in recent times.
The Black Caps will be looking to young cricket prodigy Rachin Ravindra to fire once again against the hosts on Wednesday, while skipper Kane Williamson will continue to shoulder most of the responsibility in the batting line-up.
India and New Zealand world cup squads:
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
India vs New Zealand: When and where to watch?
India vs New Zealand first semi-final match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.
India vs New Zealand Live: Wankhede pitch report
India vs New Zealand Live: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has gained a reputation for hosting matches characterized by high scores. The playing surface is conducive to batting, featuring a pitch that facilitates easy boundary hits with its small dimensions. While the pitch does provide some support for spin bowlers, the compact size of the boundaries could pose challenges for slower bowlers.
India vs New Zealand Live: Fantasy XI for today
India vs New Zealand Live: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (vc), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.
India vs New Zealand Live: Head to head records
India vs New Zealand Live: Team India has played 117 matches in the One Day International (ODI) format of the game with India having a clear domination as it won 59 matches against the Kiwis. But, in the ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand has defeated India 6 times out of the total 10 clashes so far. In the World Cup 2023, India played well against New Zealand and defeated them with a good margin of 4 wickets.
India vs New Zealand Live: Toss not a factor at Wankhede, says Rohit
India vs New Zealand Live: Ahead of the high-intensity match, the Indian skipper addressed the press in Mumbai, where he was asked how the toss would be a factor.
To this, Sharma said, as news agency ANI quoted, “I have played a lot of cricket here and just 5 or 6 games are not going to tell a lot about what Wankhede is, but I certainly believe that Toss is not a factor."
Apart from this, Sharma was asked whether the team thinks about what happened in the 2019 World Cup. "In the back of your mind, you know what has happened in the past but what has happened in the past is the past," he replied.
“What you can do today and tomorrow is what we usually talk about. I don't think there is much debate or talk about what happened 10 years ago or the last World Cup," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
India vs New Zealand Live: Mumbai weather prediction
India vs New Zealand Live: The weather conditions in Mumbai are set to be very warm with hazy sunshine. According to AccuWeather, there is 1% probability of rain during the day and zero percent at night in Mumbai. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is zero percent. The temperature is expected to range between 36 degrees to 25 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 6 km/hr in the south-south-west direction in the day and 6 km/h in north-east direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 28 km/h in the daytime and 22 km/h during the night cannot be ruled out. There is 21% probability of cloud cover during daytime and zero percent at night.
